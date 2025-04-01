We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Dynamic color Enhancer
- Virtual Surround Plus
- Dolby Audio
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
Full HD
A new level of Full HD
LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.
This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.
-
LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
-
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
FHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
FHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1677 x 965 x 30.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
33.0
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
44.0
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1677 x 965 x 30.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1677 x 1032 x 359
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1349/524 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
33.0
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
34.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 300
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Super Upscaling
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
