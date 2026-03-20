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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY
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Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
Products in this Bundle: 2
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
- 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
- LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 965 x 30.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
33.0
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1115 x 200
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
44.0
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 965 x 30.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 1032 x 359
TV Stand (WxD)
1349/524 x 359
TV Weight without Stand
33.0
TV Weight with Stand
34.0
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 300
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Display Type
4K QNED
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
All Spec
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