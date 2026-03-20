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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

75QNED80A6A.S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY
75QNED80A6A.S70TY

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED80 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.

75QNED80A6A

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. LG QNED AI logo is visible. Title reads, Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color.

Every Color Redefined with Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

33.0

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

44.0

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 1032 x 359

TV Stand (WxD)

1349/524 x 359

TV Weight without Stand

33.0

TV Weight with Stand

34.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Print

All Spec

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