75 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

75QNED80T6B.S70TY

75 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED80 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

75QNED80T6B

75 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG QNED80 screen featuring a colorful artwork.

It's all about the new QNED

Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.

*Screen image simulated.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio excellence worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

TV Weight without Stand

33.0

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

44.0

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 1032 x 359

TV Stand (WxD)

1349 x 359

TV Weight without Stand

33.0

TV Weight with Stand

34.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

