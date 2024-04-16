Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG, Quantum Dot Nanocell Colour Technology QNED TV, 75 inch QNED81R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 1 pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG, Quantum Dot Nanocell Colour Technology QNED TV, 75 inch QNED81R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 1 pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

75QNED816RA.S70TY

LG, Quantum Dot Nanocell Colour Technology QNED TV, 75 inch QNED81R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 1 pole stand, 2023 New + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

75QNED816RA

LG, Quantum Dot Nanocell Colour Technology QNED TV, 75 inch QNED81R series, WebOS Smart AI ThinQ, Magic Remote, 3 side cinema, HDR10, HLG, AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro (5.1.2ch), 1 pole stand, 2023 New
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with QNED Color Pro powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.

The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

*QNED85 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio excellence worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1675x964x44.5

TV Weight without Stand

36.6

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820x1205x253

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

50.2

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1675x964x44.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1675x1043x405

TV Stand (WxD)

895x405

TV Weight without Stand

36.6

TV Weight with Stand

40.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400x400

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in, English only)

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Arabic/Turkiyish)

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 