We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
- Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
- Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
-
75 inch LG QNED AI QNED82 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1677 x 966 x 51.6
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1115 x 187
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
40.7
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1677 x 966 x 51.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1677 x 1032 x 359
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1499 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
32.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Super Upscaling
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Built-in, English only)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
All Spec
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.