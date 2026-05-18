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85 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

85 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series

85QNED7EB6T.SC9S
Front view of 85 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series 85QNED7EB6T.SC9S
The front view of the LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, displays vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, featuring Dynamic QNED Color, Mini LED, an alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, webOS, and an 85-inch display.
Front view of 85 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG SC9S soundbar for OLED C Series 85QNED7EB6T.SC9S
The front view of the LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, displays vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, featuring Dynamic QNED Color, Mini LED, an alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, webOS, and an 85-inch display.

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing on an Ultra Big TV with a refined Linear Flow Design, made to complement your space
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 1
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.

85QNED7EB6T

85 inch LG QNED AI QNED7E Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

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