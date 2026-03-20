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85 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED91 MiniLED 4K 144 Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR
85 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED91 MiniLED 4K 144 Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR
85QNED91A6A.S80TR
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Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
- Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
- Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
- 85 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED91 MiniLED 4K 144 Hz VRR Smart TV AI Magic remote webOS25 2025
- LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel S80TR
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
AUDIO
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Audio Output
40W
Speaker System
2.2 channel
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
WOW Orchestra
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
Ethernet Input
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2050 x 1200 x 177
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1890 x 1081 x 59.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1890 x 1180 x 448
TV Stand (WxD)
1636 x 448
TV Weight without Stand
31.6
TV Weight with Stand
32.8
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
44.6
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Yes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
All Spec
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