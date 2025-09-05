We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025 + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
86QNED80A6A.43LM63
()
Products in this Bundle: 2
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
Full HD
A new level of Full HD
LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.
This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.
- LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV
- 86 inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS25 2025
Key Spec
Display Type
FHD
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
FHD
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
ThinQ
Ready
Home Dashboard
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
CONNECTIVITY
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
L-con
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
POWER
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
Key Spec
Display Type
4K QNED
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
TV Weight without Stand
50.0
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
Gray Scale
Yes
High Contrast
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
AUDIO
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Audio Output
20W
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
Analog TV Reception
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2090 x 1215 x 228
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
63.6
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1928 x 1175 x 359
TV Stand (WxD)
1582/524 x 359
TV Weight without Stand
50.0
TV Weight with Stand
51.0
VESA Mounting (WxH)
600 x 400
GAMING
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
HGIG Mode
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Edge
Display Type
4K QNED
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Auto Calibration
Yes
Dimming Technology
Local Dimming
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Picture Mode
10 modes
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
AI Chatbot
Yes
Amazon Alexa
Yes (Built-in, English only)
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
