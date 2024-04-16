We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86 Inch LG QNED AI QNED80 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 webOS24 2024 + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Crisp color and clarity on colossal LG QNED. Our new chipset and dimming zones perfect contents so every pixel stays razor sharp.
*Screen image simulated.
-
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
50.0
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2090 x 1215 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
63.6
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1928 x 1108 x 30.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1928 x 1175 x 359
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1582 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
50.0
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
51.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
600 x 400
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 200~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
All Spec
