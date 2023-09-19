We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD UR73 43 inch 4K Smart TV, 2023.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own dynamic tone mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.
Boost your viewing experience
*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI brightness control
AI brightness control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
LG smart cam
With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG smart cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
*Lg smart cam is sold separately.
Smart assistant & connectivity
LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for amazon alexa built-in, apple airplay, homekit, and matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.
The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter
*LG supports 'matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Apple, the apple logo, apple TV, airplay, and homekit are trademarks of apple inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for airplay 2 and homekit may vary by region.
*Support for amazon alexa may vary by language and region.
FILMMAKER MODE™
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER MODE™ may vary by country.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, prime video and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, inc. Or its affiliates. Amazon prime membership and/or prime video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game optimizer & dashboard
Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.
HGiG
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the game optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
Buy Directly
43UR73006LA
LG UHD UR73 43 inch 4K Smart TV, 2023.