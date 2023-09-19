LG 4K OLED Smart TV 83 inch Series C2, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T3 Best of CES 2022
LG 42C2
"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."
AVForums
LG 65C2
there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor
Your window to a bright new world.
OLED that shines bright.
Beauty meets brains.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
The details set the tone.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
The minimalist view.
An LG OLED C2 with Floor Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room. An LG OLED C2 with Gallery Stand sits in front of a large window in a modern room. An LG OLED C2 sits on a vintage TV cabinet in a lime green room with colorful art and furnishings. A close-up angled view of LG OLED C2's base.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.
Find your fit.
LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favorites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**65C2 Stand model is at a minimum 39% lighter than the C1 series.
***The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65C2 only. All other C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
****UL ECV certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2050 x 1210 x 285
-
Packaging Weight
-
56.0
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1851 x 1062 x 55.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1851 x 1092 x 279
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1199 x 279
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
32.3
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
41.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
