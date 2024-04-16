LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR + LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S65TR.XL5S

S65TR

LG Soundbar for TV 5.1 channel S65TR
XL5S

LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.


The ideal sound companion for your LG TV


Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.




Bigger the Sound,
Bigger the Party


Make the party bigger with an even bigger sound. LG XBOOM XL5S produces a powerful party sound to fill the venue.
EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

6.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

2.5" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3.5

Battery Life (Hrs)

12

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

55 W

Stand-by mode

0.5 W

CONNECTIVITY

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Speaker

289 x 570 x 280 mm

Carton Box

698 x 374 x 354 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.6 kg

Net Weight

11.2 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

200 W

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

