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LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface

S90TR.S30A001
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface S90TR.S30A001
front view s90tr
Front view of S30A
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface S90TR.S30A001
front view s90tr
Front view of S30A

Key Features

  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • 2.1ch Surround Sound
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG Soundbar S90TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S90TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer

S30A

LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface
LG Soundbar is against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the top and moving to the corner. White droplets project from the center and ends of the soundbar like a waterfall, depicting up firing sound.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbar S30A is placed in a plain background under lighting.

AI-optimized sound. The versatile companion for your LG TV.

Enjoy richer, more immersive 2.1ch sound powered by WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro

LG Soundbar S30A is placed in a plain background under lighting.

AI-optimized sound. The versatile companion for your LG TV.

Enjoy richer, more immersive 2.1ch sound powered by WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro

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All Spec

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All Spec

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