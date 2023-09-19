About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar SP2

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar SP2

SP2

LG Soundbar SP2

front view
Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

100 W

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

100 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

27 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

4

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

3.1 kg

Main

2.3 kg

