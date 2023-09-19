LG 4K NanoCell Smart TV 75 inch Series 79, Nano Color, a5 Gen5 4K Processor, HDR10 Pro, HGiG.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
Close-up of fine details of a colorful bird feather are enhanced with the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
A TV carries out commands spoken while pressing a button on a remote control, such as "Turn volume up."
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking "Watch" the channel changes to a soccer match.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Scenes from Disney's animated film "Encanto" showcase bright, vivid colors on an LG NanoCell TV.
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Two TVs show stills from a racing game. The converntional TV's image is blurry, the TV with AMD FreeSync
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
50Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
75NANO796QA
LG 4K NanoCell Smart TV 75 inch Series 79, Nano Color, a5 Gen5 4K Processor, HDR10 Pro, HGiG.
Find Online
-
eXtra
-
Almanea
-
BlackBox
-
Sheta & Saif
-
Shaker
-
TAMKEEN
-
aircare-store