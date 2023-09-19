LG 4K NanoCell Smart TV 75 inch Series 84, Nano Color, a5 Gen5 4K Processor, Local Dimming, HDR10 Pro, HGiG.

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colorful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
Sports Alert
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Scenes from Disney's animated film "Encanto" showcase bright, vivid colors on an LG NanoCell TV.
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colors of a video.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Stay connected to your hero
An image featuring the GeForce Now logo on a dark background. Cover art and titles of several popular games are shown.
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer for cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1205 x 253
-
Packaging Weight
-
50.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1675 x 964 x 44.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1675 x 1043 x 405
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
895 x 405
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
36.6
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
40
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
