LG QNED TV 75 Inch QNED95 series, Cinema Screen Design 8K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart ThinQ AI Mini LED

75QNED95VPA

A front view of the LG QNED TV

*LCD, LED, OLED TV have two years warranty.
**Product shelf life time is 7 years.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Tech advisor best of CES 2021

/content/lge/sa/en/tvs

LG QNED95

Giant leap for LCD quality

If design award 2021

Award logos showing LG QNED95 model as Tech Advisor Best of CES 2021 on the left, and iF Design Award 2021 on the right.

LG QNED95

LG 8K mini LED

Quantum dot, Nanocell, and mini LEDs. A revolutionary combination of technology.

LG QNED mini LED represents the dawn of a new era for LCD TVs. The pioneering display combines a mini LED panel with quantum dot NanoCell technology to deliver an all-new TV experience. This is truly the pinnacle of LCD TV.

*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines Nanocell and quantum dot technology.

A new era for LCD TVs.

LG QNED mini LED takes LCD TV further than ever before. Enhanced brightness, near-perfect black, and brilliant color are showcased on a stunning ultra-big screen. This marks a giant leap forward in the evolution of LCD TVs.

*The mini led statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.

**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

The power of mini LEDs.

Approximately 30,000 mini LEDs deliver brighter and clearer images, while close to 2,500 unique dimming zones deliver precise backlight control and an ultra-high contrast ratio. The result is a greater level of detail and more accurate color reproduction than conventional LCD TVs.

*LG QNED mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**The number of dimming zones is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NanoCell meets quantum dot.

Quantum dot NanoCell technology delivers a more stunning picture with the combined power of both NanoCell plus and quantum dot. This unique combination of technologies improves color reproduction to create richer and more accurate colors.

Find out more

This is our brightest idea yet.

Add a new level of clarity to everything you watch. LG QNED mini LED's improved display technology brightens whites and darkens blacks for an ultra-high quality picture.This is how LG QNED mini LED shows all your favorite content in a whole new light.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There's black magic on display.

Approximately 2,500 unique dimming zones deliver precise backlight control and an ultra-high contrast ratio. This makes blacks deeper and colors more vivid for a more detailed picture, even in the darkest scenes.

*The dimming zone statistic is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
**Conventional refers to LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Worship color in all its brilliance.

Experience more of the spectrum with Absolute Color. LG QNED mini LED's exquisite color reproduction has been expertly developed to capture a wider gamut and more vivid colors. This keeps everything you watch looking exactly as intended.
Worship color in all its brilliance. Find out more

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Big screen, colossal amounts of detail.

Heighten your immersion. Mini LEDs meet our Real 8K display in LG QNED mini LED to create a truly high-quality, big screen TV. The new screen technology displays everything you watch in enhanced detail and clarity, even on our biggest screen, making it easier than ever to lose yourself in your favorite content.
Find out more
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

This is the pinnacle of LCD 8K.

Our best LCD TV demands the best resolution. When it comes to creating a high-quality picture, the more pixels the better. LG QNED mini LED combines an incredibly high pixel density with our all-new quantum dot NanoCell technology for an outstandingly realistic 8K picture that is more detailed than ever, even when viewed on a big screen.

*Featured only in 8K models.
**The number of pixels is based on the 86-inch 8K model.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Text against a black background showing change in clarity at different contrast modulation levels.

Certified 8K ultra HD.

According to the CTA, when defining resolution, the contrast modulation (CM) value must be 50% or more — the higher the CM value, the clearer the image. LG QNED mini LED far exceeds international standards with a CM level of 95.8% making a stunning picture even more spectacular.

*CTA (consumer technology association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
**CTA certification is given to products that comply with the official industry requirements.
***Only available on 8K models.
****CM values based on 75-inch QNED99 models tested by LG internal research.
*****The stated CM values were tested horizontally.

A view that's flat out breathtaking.

LG QNED mini LED is artfully designed to enhance any home interior. With minimal bezels and a slim, sleek body optimized for wall mounting, every size of LG QNED mini LED hangs flush against your wall. This means that even our biggest TV fits perfectly into your space, upgrading your home interior just like a work of art.
Find out more

LG QNED TV mounted flat against the wall in a modern interior space.

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
**Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

Three scenes of the slim and large LG QNED Mini LED hung artfully on a wall.

QNED cinema.Show-stopping performance.

LG QNED mini LED delivers a breathtakingly cinematic performance. Stunning blacks and a brighter display produce a picture that is enhanced in almost every way for a new level of immersion. This is a TV that will take your breath away every single time.
Find out more
*Netflix streaming membership required. 4K Ultra HD availability subject to your Netflix subscription plan, internet service, device capatibilites, and content availibity. www.netflix.com/TermsOfUse
Entertainment

Home to all your favorites.

Access the netflix, apple TV app. Choose from the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

*Netflix streaming membership required.

**Apple, the apple logo, and apple TV are trademarks of apple inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Apple TV+ requires a subscription.

****Supported service may differ by country.

Dolby vision IQ & dolby atmos

A transformative TV experience.

Dolby vision IQ intelligently adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient surroundings, while dolby atmos delivers multi-dimensional surround sound — a powerful combination that produces breathtakingly cinematic results.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's vision brought to life.

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original vision, so you experience the film the way they intended.

HDR 10 pro

Get the full range of enjoyment.

LG's own dynamic range technology, HDR 10 Pro, adjusts brightness to enhance color, reveal every tiny detail, and bring lifelike clarity to every image — it also intensifies regular HDR content. Now all your favorite movies and shows will be more vivid and vibrant from beginning to end.

QNED Gaming.
Packed with perks.

LG QNED mini LED packs in a host of features to power up your gaming experience. Absolute color and game optimizer deliver smooth, lifelike gameplay while our mini LED display's improved brightness and blacks deliver pinpoint accuracy. Experience everything you play with an unreal level of realism.

Find out more

Game optimizer

Unseen levels of control.

All your games leveled up. Game Optimizer automatically adjusts picture settings, optimizing graphics and visibility, to deliver a better gaming experience no matter what type of game you're playing.

Xbox partnership

An unbeatable combo.

Freedom to play. LG's partnership with Xbox ensures you're ready for next-gen gaming. Get the most out of your Xbox thanks to stunning picture quality and ultra-fast response times.
ALLM, eARC

Play at the highest standard.

Get an edge on opponents. ALLM, and eARC meet the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications to allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics.

QNED sport. TV in unbeatable form.

LG QNED mini LED was built for the pro leagues. With a large screen, real 8K display, and bluetooth surround sound compatibility LG QNED mini LED brings the full stadium atmosphere into your home, ensuring you always have the best seat in the house.

Find out more

Sports alert

Never miss your team play.

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.

*Usage may vary by country.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

A clear home advantage.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

*Speakers sold separately.

α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K

Brains that will blow your mind.

At the core of LG QNED mini LED is the α9 Gen4 AI processor 8K, a groundbreaking chip that uses deep-learning algorithms to analyze and optimize content. Every adjustment to picture and sound is automatic, so everything you watch is spectacular.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AI picture pro

This is what pro looks like.

Using a vast database of over one million visual data points, the deep-learning algorithm recognizes content, removes noise, and optimizes picture quality. And the new scene detection feature can now analyze the type of scene being shown and improve the picture accordingly.

Watch the full video

*AI picture pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

AI sound pro

Sound turned up to pro.

By learning from more than 17 million audio data points, the processor identifies voices, effects, and frequencies so it can then optimize the sound by genre for a more immersive experience. And the new Auto Volume Leveling feature maintains consistent voice levels across different types of content.
Watch the full video

AI 8K upscaling

Elevate every image.

The AI processor uses deep learning algorithms to analyze what you watch and transform non-native 8K content into stunningly immersive 8K. The resulting image is sharper with noticeably higher levels of definition and detail, even when viewed on our biggest screens.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
**Featured only in 8K models.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AI ThinQ

Think you know smart?
Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.

New home

Welcome to your new home.

Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favorites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all in one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to a variety of content, and easier control of connected devices.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

New magic remote

More like a magic wand.

The redesigned magic remote has an ergonomic design that's easy to hold, and its point and scroll system allows faster searching. Built-in AI provides easy access to services, while hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites. In addition to all that you now have magic tap, a clever new trick that connects your phone to your TV.

Voice command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG thinQ allows simple command and control of your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition*. You can control your LG QNED mini LED with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice command availability may vary by products and countries

This is a Web AR simulation image of LG OLED TV. Mobile phone images are overlapped on a minimalist space. There is a QR code at the bottom right.

Virtually place true-to-scale TVs.

Virtually place true-to-scale TVs. Install now

*LG TV & audio ar experience is available for download on the app store and google play.

This is an explanatory image of a simulator that allows you to place all LG TV models in a virtual space.

Virtually preview life-size space & TVs.

Virtually preview life-size space & TVs. Install now

*This product does not include an antenna or the cables to connect an antenna or external devices.

A front view of the LG QNED TV

75QNED95VPA

LG QNED TV 75 Inch QNED95 series, Cinema Screen Design 8K Cinema HDR WebOS Smart ThinQ AI Mini LED