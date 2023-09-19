We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 4K OLED Smart TV 77 inch Series G2 with gallery design, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image
gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
T3 Awards 2022
LG G2
"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design
A bright new era of pixels
Beauty meets brains
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
The details set the tone
Sounds like you're in the scene
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide
An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
Find your fit
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 97 inches.
Now, you're the main character
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favorites in one place
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
5.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
6.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
9.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
10.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight
-
46.7
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 976 x 24.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1712 x 1039 x 321
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
35.1
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
41.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
OLED77G26LA
LG 4K OLED Smart TV 77 inch Series G2 with gallery design, a9 Gen5 4K Processor, G-Sync & FreeSync for gaming. 1ms response time.