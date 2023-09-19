We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Discover a More Powerful TV Experience with The Α7 Gen4 Ai Processor.
AI Picture
Taking Picture from Good to Great.
The α7 Gen4 AI Processor automatically recognizes content genre and your ambient lighting conditions and then optimizes screen settings accordingly. Each automatic adjustment delivers crisp, high-quality visuals that ensure an improved TV experience.
*AI Picture will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
Auto Genre Selection
Bring Out The Best in Every Genre.
The processor analyzes the type of content — movies, sports, animation, or standard — and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.
Three images, one showing a girls kissing a horse, the second a baseball player hitting a ball, and the third showing an animated airplane flying through the sky.
AI Brightness Control
A Brilliant Display, Day or Night.
AI Brightness Control automatically adjusts tone mapping and screen brightness based on the ambient lighting conditions. The screen brightens in bright environments and darkens in darker environments to reduce halo effect and improve clarity. These automatic adjustments optimize the display, ensuring your content always looks amazing.
Two images of a woman watching movie on a large wall mounted TV from a sofa. The left image is bright, and the right image is a dark room.
AI Sound
An A+ Audio Experience.
The α7 Gen4 AI Processor analyzes audio sources and optimizes sound based on the content you're watching and the position of the TV within your space. It also up-mixes audio channels for an all-round better audio experience.
A TV screen showing a man playing a guitar against a dark background. To the side of the TV are different audio settings and in front are colored lines to visualize sound waves.
Virtual Surround 5.1 Up-mix
Transform Your Sound.
The AI algorithm up-mixes 2-channel sound to deliver a more immersive virtual 5.1 surround sound experience. The resulting audio is richer for an improved listening experience.
A large flatscreen TV in a dark room with a bright waterfall at sunset shown on the screen. Waves are coming from the TV in a circular pattern representing virtual surround sound.
Adaptive Sound Control
Sound as It Should be.
The processor recognizes whatever you're watching, whether it's dramas, sports, movies, news, or music, then optimizes the sound for that specific content type. Newsreaders' voices will be clearer, and movie sound effects will be more vivid.
Five images from left to right of a man in chainmail armor, a woman singing into a microphone, a rugby player, a couple with heads pressed together, and man delivering the news.
AI Acoustic Tuning
An Acoustic Tune-up.
The size of the room, the position of the TV, and where you're sitting are detected through the Magic Remote. The processor then tunes and balances the sound to fit your space.
A wide view of a bright room with a TV mounted on one wall and a woman sat on a sofa against the opposite wall looking at the TV.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.