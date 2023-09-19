LG OLED TV Reliability

After 2,000 hours of cumulative use



After watching for a total of 2,000 hours or more (five hours per day for a period of one year) the Pixel Refresher is automatically operated, and the function runs for about an hour once you turn off the TV. You may see some vertical lines on the screen during this process, however, this is not a malfunction. It is designed to remove Image Retention by scrolling a horizontal bar down the screen.