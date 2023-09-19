We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Which QNED TV is The One For You?
Explore the full LG QNED Mini LED TV lineup and find the model that's right for you. Our expertly designed new Mini LED TV comes in a variety of sizes and specifications, all complete with our advanced Quantum Dot NanoCell display.
QNED90 : The Pinnacle of 4K QNED Mini LED TV.
If you want a stunning 4K TV that's great for movies, sports, and gaming, then our best 4K QNED Mini LED TV is the one for you. The innovative display looks spectacular in any size, while AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, VRR, and the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications keep you up to speed with the latest games.
*Magic Tap feature may differ by region or country.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bandwidth Ports.