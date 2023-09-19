About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Washer and Dryer in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of our leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid

Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid

EcoHybrid technology saves water or shortens the drying cycle. Select either Eco dry mode, which uses no water for drying, or normal dry mode to shorten the entire drying cycle and reduce energy costs.
TurboWash™
TurboWash™

Laundry at the Speed of Life

TurboWash's combination of quick soaking water spray and filtration motion means washing time can be reduced to just 49 minutes, but with an improved powerful wash performance.

*Compared to an LG top load washer without TurboWash on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol.Cotton/Normal or comparable cycle at default settings,8 lb.Exclude quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

TrueSteam™
TrueSteam™

99.9% Allergens Reduced

TrueSteam™ technology activates Allergy Care, Steam Refresh and Steam Softener™. Improve your quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment.

*99.9% Allergens reduction certified by BAF

Add Item

Add Item

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Garment" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Whichever washing cycle you selected, door can be opened* immediately(about 3 sec)** during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Inverter Direct Drive
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
ThinQ™

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

ThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download

SASO

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated

and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to

the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.

Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

 

Recommended Products

LG washing machines help make your clothes look at their best, each time you wash.

Table Caption
Features WS1408XMT WS1610XM WS1810XM
WS1408XMT
14 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine , VCM Colour, AIDD , Washer and Dryer In One, Turbo Wash , Steam , Add Item , Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™
WS1610XM
16kg Main Washer with 10kg Dryer +3.5Kg Mini Washer (Twin Wash Washing Machine) Silver Color, Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi), True Steam, Turbo Dry
WS1810XM
LG Front load 18/10 KG Stainless Silver Turbowash, Steam, Wifi
CAPACITY 14 KG 16 KG 18 KG
DIMENSION 645 x 770 x 940 700 x 770 x 990 700 x 770 x 990
ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ No No No
AI DD™ Yes No No
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY

What people are saying