19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer | Front Load | True Steam | ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer | Front Load | True Steam | ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter

WS1911XMT.MS4295C

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer | Front Load | True Steam | ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Microwave Oven MS4295CIS

MS4295CIS

42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter

WS1911XMT

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer | Front Load | True Steam | ThinQ™
Washer and Dryer in One

Washer and Dryer in One


LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of our leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™




It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.


SUMMARY

CAPACITY
42L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
544 x 307 x 432
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Diagnosis

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

608 x 331 x 477

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 307 x 432

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 307 x 432

Product Weight (kg)

11.5

Shipping Weight (kg)

14.8

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1200

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

Oven Capacity (L)

42

Type

Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

COOKING MODES

Auto Reheat

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Melt

3

Proof

2

Soften

3

Warm

2

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Output (W)

1200

Oven Capacity (L)

42

Turntable Size (mm)

360

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
Washer 19Kg, Dryer 11kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Washer and Dryer In One
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
6 Motion DD

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

19

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 990 x 770

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

11

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

19

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 990 x 770

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

Bundel model

WS1911XMT.MS4295C

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer | Front Load | True Steam | ThinQ™ + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter