About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, Stainless Silver Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash, True Steam, Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, Stainless Silver Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash, True Steam, Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ™

WS1911XMT

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, Stainless Silver Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash, True Steam, Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ™

(1)
Washer and Dryer in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of our leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid

Save Water, Save Time with EcoHybrid

EcoHybrid technology saves water or shortens the drying cycle. Select either Eco dry mode, which uses no water for drying, or normal dry mode to shorten the entire drying cycle and reduce energy costs.
Laundry at the Speed of Life
TurboWash™

Laundry at the Speed of Life

TurboWash's combination of quick soaking water spray and filtration motion means washing time can be reduced to just 49 minutes, but with an improved powerful wash performance.

*Compared to an LG top load washer without TurboWash on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton/Normal or comparable cycle at default settings,8 lb. Exclude quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only.

99.9% Allergens Reduced
TrueSteam™

99.9% Allergens Reduced

TrueSteam™ technology activates Allergy Care, Steam Refresh and Steam Softener™. Improve your quality of life by maintaining a healthy, allergen-free environment.

*99.9% Allergens reduction certified by BAF.

Add Item

Add Item

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Garment" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Whichever washing cycle you selected, door can be opened* immediately(about 3 sec)** during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.

**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

Optimal Wash for Fabrics
6 Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Less Vibration, Less Noise
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

The high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

 

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

 

 
Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

SASO

Recommended Products

LG washing machines help make your clothes look at their best, each time you wash.

 

Table Caption
Features WS1710XMT WS1810XM WST2112XMN
WS1710XMT
17 kg Washer with 10kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine , Stainless Silver Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash ,True Steam , Add Item , 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis ,ThinQ™
WS1810XM
LG Front load 18/10 KG Stainless Silver Turbowash, Steam, Wifi
WST2112XMN
21 kg Main Wash with 12 kg Dryer + 3.5 Kg Mini Wash (TWINWash Washing Machine) Silver Color, ThinQ, TrueSteam, Turbo Wash
CAPACITY 17 KG 18 KG 21 KG
DIMENSION 700 x 770 x 990 700 x 770 x 990 700 x 770 x 990
ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ No No No
AI DD™ No No No
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
Washer 19Kg, Dryer 11kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Washer and Dryer In One
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
6 Motion DD

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

19

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 990 x 770

All Spec

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

11

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

19

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 990 x 770

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

What people are saying

Buy Directly

WS1911XMT

19 kg Washer with 11 kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, Stainless Silver Colour, Washer and Dryer In One, Eco Hybrid, Turbo Wash, True Steam, Add Item, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ™

Find Online