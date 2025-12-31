About Cookies on This Site

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

WSV0906XM.GRAB001
Front view of Bundle images
Front view of wsv0906xm
Front view of Grab
Front view of Bundle images
Front view of wsv0906xm
Front view of Grab

Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Washer and Dryer in One
  • Steam
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG WSV0906XM Front-Load Combo Washer-Dryer, a compact and efficient washer-dryer combo.

WSV0906XM

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™
front view

GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES - Steam

Steam

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam

Type

Front Loader Washer and Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

6

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

