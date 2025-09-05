We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Air Fry tray sold separately.
- 6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi
- 9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Oven Type
Single Oven
Brand
LG
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel
Oven Cooking System
Fan Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean® + Self Clean
Control Lock
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Sabbath Mode
Yes
SelfClean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
Timed Cook
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Knob Material
Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted
Outcase Color
PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
Touchpad
Oven Door Feature
WideView™ Window
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OVEN FEATURES
[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
3400
[Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
4200
Fuel Type
Electric
Number of Rack Positions
7
Oven Cooking Mode
Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast,Warm
UPPER OVEN FEATURES
[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)
3400
[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)
4200
[Upper]Fuel Type
Electric
[Upper]Number of Rack Positions
7
[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode
Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast,Warm
Key Spec
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
Steam
Steam
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
TurboWash
No
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
6
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Full Stainless
Steam
Steam
Type
Front Loader Washer and Dryer
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Stainless Silver
What people are saying
