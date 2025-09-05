Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi

WSV0906XM.LREL6
Bundle Image
Front view
front view
Bundle Image
Front view
front view

Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Washer and Dryer in One
  • Steam
  • Built-In AirFry with True Convection
  • ThinQ® Smart Wi-Fi
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LREL6323D

LREL6323D

6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi

LG WSV0906XM Front-Load Combo Washer-Dryer, a compact and efficient washer-dryer combo.

WSV0906XM

9 kg Washer with 6 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Styled oven showcasing Air Fry feature

Built-In Air Fry for Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Make fries, hot wings & more with no preheating or need for another gadget taking up counter space.*

*Air Fry tray sold separately.

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Oven Type

Single Oven

Brand

LG

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel

Oven Cooking System

Fan Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Control Lock

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SelfClean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Timed Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted

Outcase Color

PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Touchpad

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

3400

[Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Fuel Type

Electric

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Cooking Mode

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast,Warm

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

3400

[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

4200

[Upper]Fuel Type

Electric

[Upper]Number of Rack Positions

7

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast,Warm

Print

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

Steam

Steam

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

6

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam

Type

Front Loader Washer and Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.