10.5 kg Washer with 7 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter

WSV1107.MS2535G

Dimension (mm)

1MS2535GISW
CAPACITY
25L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
476x272x368
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Inverter / 6 Points Stable Turntable Ring Solo 25L
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
(Door – Glass Mirror Black)

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Panel Touch

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 294 x 417

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 368

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 368

Product Weight (kg)

8.54

Shipping Weight (kg)

11.15

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1000

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Output (W)

1000

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Turntable Size (mm)

292

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

White

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Type

Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

COOKING MODES

Auto Reheat

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Melt

3

Proof

2

Soften

3

Warm

2

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Outcase Color

White

Dimension (mm)

FrontLoader_Dimension
CAPACITY
Washer 10.5kg, Dryer 7kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 850 x 620
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam+

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

Steam

Steam+

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

7

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam+

Type

Front Loader Washer and Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

