10.5 kg Washer with 7 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
-
25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
-
10.5 kg Washer with 7 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Panel Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 294 x 417
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
8.54
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
11.15
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1000
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
292
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
White
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
25
-
Type
-
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Reheat
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Melt
-
3
-
Proof
-
2
-
Soften
-
3
-
Warm
-
2
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Side Swing
-
Outcase Color
-
White
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 620
-
Steam
-
Steam+
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
7
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 620
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Full Stainless
-
Steam
-
Steam+
-
Type
-
Front Loader Washer and Dryer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Stainless Silver
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
10.5 kg Washer with 7 kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ + 25 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter