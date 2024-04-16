We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
-
12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Defrost
-
4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)
-
Auto Cook
-
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Interior Color
-
Grey
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
527 x 277 x 373
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
455 x 260 x 330
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
10
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Levels
-
11
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
700
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
20
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
245
All Spec
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
WSV1208BST.MS2042D
12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave