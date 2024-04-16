Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter "Solo" Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

WSV1208BST.MS2042D

12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 2

MS2042DB

20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

WSV1208BST

12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection


Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)


Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™




It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.


BASIC SPEC

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

COOKING MODES

Defrost

4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)

Auto Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Interior Color

Grey

Outcase Color

Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

527 x 277 x 373

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

455 x 260 x 330

Product Weight (kg)

10

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Levels

11

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Turntable Size (mm)

245

Bundel model

WSV1208BST.MS2042D

12 kg Washer with 8 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,Black Steel color, New Metal panel,Steam+ (Wrinkle & Allergy Care), Turbo Wash 360 (39 Min),ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave