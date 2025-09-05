We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12Kg Washer | 8Kg Dryer | Steam+ | AI DD + LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
- 12Kg Washer | 8Kg Dryer | Steam+ | AI DD
- LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner
All Spec
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
251 x 1026 x 242
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096421024
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Cleaning Brush
Yes
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
40
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
30
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
20
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
15
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
251 x 1026 x 242
Weight (kg)
1.97
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Kompressor Technology
No
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.25
Max Suction Power (W)
150
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.