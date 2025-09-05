About Cookies on This Site

12Kg Washer | 8Kg Dryer | Steam+ | AI DD + LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner

WSV1208WHT.A9LSLIM
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Washer and Dryer in One
  • Steam+
  • Main body only 1.97kg. Lightweight, yet powerful
  • Space-saving stand
  • Crevice tips & tools
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
WSV1208WHT

12Kg Washer | 8Kg Dryer | Steam+ | AI DD
Front view of A9LSLIM

A9LSLIM

LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG CordZero™ A9 Air key visual image

LG CordZero™ A9 Air key visual image

Print

All Spec

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

251 x 1026 x 242

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096421024

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

40

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

20

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

15

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

251 x 1026 x 242

Weight (kg)

1.97

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Kompressor Technology

No

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.25

Max Suction Power (W)

150

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

