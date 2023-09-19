We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17Kg Front load washing machine, White colour, Steam™, ), Add item, 6 Motion DD Motor, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter
-
39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter
-
17Kg Front load washing machine, White colour, Steam™, ), Add item, 6 Motion DD Motor, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),
SUMMARY
All Spec
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
-
1450
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
-
1900
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
-
1850
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
-
950
-
Heater Type
-
Charcoal + Quartz
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
1100
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
39
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
360
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Touch & Dial
COOKING MODES
-
Defrost
-
8
-
Air Fry
-
8
-
Bake
-
8
-
Inverter Defrost
-
4
-
Roast
-
8
-
Slow Cook
-
4
-
Steam Cook
-
8
-
Warm
-
4
ACCESSORIES
-
Steam Chef (Ea)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
614 x 381 x 573
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
-
540 x 325 x 523
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
544 x 327 x 525
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
15.2
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
21.8
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
-
1100
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
-
220 / 50~60
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Time Setting
-
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
Door Open Type
-
Pull Down
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
BASIC SPEC
-
Door Design
-
Smog
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Noble Silver
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
39
-
Type
-
Infrared Convection
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
17
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
700 x 1260 x 770
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Steel Silver
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
17
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
700 x 1260 x 770
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
71
-
Weight (kg)
-
67
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
Yes
17Kg Front load washing machine, White colour, Steam™, ), Add item, 6 Motion DD Motor, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + 39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter