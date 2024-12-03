Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™ + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™ + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

PTWS2112B.S70TY

21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™ + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

()
  • Bundle Images
  • First model front view
  • Second model front view
Bundle Images
First model front view
Second model front view

Key Features

  • AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
  • AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
  • Turbo Wash
  • Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
LG Front Load Washing Machine WS2112BST

WS2112BST

21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

WS1508XMT
CAPACITY
12/21Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash3D™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

12

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washer and Dyer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stone Silver

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

