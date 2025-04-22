Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21Kg Washer | 12Kg Dryer | ThinQ | AI DD + LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner

PTWS2112X.A9KS

21Kg Washer | 12Kg Dryer | ThinQ | AI DD + LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner

PTWS2112X.A9KS
  • bundle image
  • front view
  • front view
bundle image
front view
front view

Key Features

  • AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
  • Washer and Dryer In One
  • Turbo Wash
  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
  • Dual PowerPack™ for up to 120min Run Time
Products in this Bundle: 2
A9K-SOLO

A9K-SOLO

LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner
LG Front Load Washing Machine front view

WS2112XMT

21Kg Washer | 12Kg Dryer | ThinQ | AI DD
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

AI DD™TurboWash™Steam™

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean3

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone, that separates dirt and dust, help to deliver powerful, long-lasting suction.

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096999721

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

No

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.9

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Kompressor Technology

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

No

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Max Suction Power (W)

220

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

All Spec

