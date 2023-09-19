About Cookies on This Site

13 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,White color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),

WF1310WHT

WF1310WHT

13 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,White color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),

Discover the power of Steam Cleaning
Combat allergens with the power of TrueSteam™

Combat allergens with the power of TrueSteam™

The Allergy Care cycle uses water and heat to create a super-disinfecting steam that sanitizes clothing while still being gentle on it. This reduces 99.9% allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

Steam Refresh

Reduce wrinkles and odors to freshen up clothes in just 20 minutes.

Steam Softener™

Soften clothes by reviving each and every fiber using 100% steam, not chemicals.
Less Time, More Life

Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes with less time*. JetSpray sprays clean tap water onto your clothes making rinsing cycles even more efficient than before.

*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.

Add forgotten items mid-cycle

Add forgotten items mid-cycle

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Items" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Speed14 whichever you selected, door can be opened* immediately less than 3 sec during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
More Motion,Better Care
Less vibration, Less noise

Less vibration, Less noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best washing machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your washing machine just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new wash program such as Wool, Baby Care or Cold Wash.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

SASO Label

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

WF1310WHT

13 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,White color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),