9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) + 20 Liter "Solo" Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

WFB0914XM.MS2042D

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 2

MS2042DB

20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

WFB0914XM

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection


Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Mobile-V1-EN




*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).


Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™




It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.


All Spec

BASIC SPEC

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

COOKING MODES

Defrost

4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)

Auto Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Interior Color

Grey

Outcase Color

Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

527 x 277 x 373

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

455 x 260 x 330

Product Weight (kg)

10

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Levels

11

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Turntable Size (mm)

245

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WFB0914XM

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

Dual Dry

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

TurboWash

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

6222048400367

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

655 x 885 x 655

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

615

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

64.5

Weight (kg)

63.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

Bundel model

WFB0914XM.MS2042D

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave