9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
-
9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Defrost
-
4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)
-
Auto Cook
-
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Interior Color
-
Grey
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
527 x 277 x 373
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
455 x 260 x 330
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
10
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Levels
-
11
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
700
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
20
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
245
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Spin
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
6222048400367
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
655 x 885 x 655
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
615
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
64.5
-
Weight (kg)
-
63.0
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Platinum Silver
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed 14
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
Buy Directly
WFB0914XM.MS2042D
9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave