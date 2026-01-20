About Cookies on This Site

9 kg Washer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | Steam |ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) | Essence White color

WFF0914WH
Front View
Front view with open door
Panel view
Drum view
close-up view
Drawer view
Drawer Detail view
Right side view
Left Side open view
Left side view
Low Perspective view
Side view
Rear view
Key Features

  • Designed to fit harmoniously
  • Thoughtfully designed
  • Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces
  • Elevate the quality of your home's interior
  • Motion combinations tailored to fabric type
  • Steam away allergens from your fabrics
More
It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

It's showing the interior cut of the washing machine

Removable top cover

Styled for limited spaces

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

Tailored to fabric type

There is a washing machine motor and an INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 YEAR WARRANTY logo.

10-year warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces

Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

Motion combinations tailored to fabric type

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WFF0914WH WFF0914MB

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • AI DD

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Weight (kg)

    58.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    62.0

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096577783

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

