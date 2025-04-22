We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense White color,Steam, + LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner
Get XL capacity
Without taking up XL space.*
Built to fit your laundry and your life.
*Compared the dimensions of new LG WXLS-1014 (W650 x H950 x D660) against predecessor LG WXL10-14 (W650 x H940 x D770).
**Video used for illustrative purposes only. Overseas model featured in video. Please refer to the image gallery for the local model.
-
LG CordZero™ A9 Air Vacuum Cleaner
-
15 kg Washer , Front Load washing Machine , Essense White color,Steam,
SUMMARY
Key Spec
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
251 x 1026 x 242
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096421024
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Cleaning Brush
-
Yes
-
Combination Tool
-
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
-
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
-
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
-
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
30
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
-
20
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
-
15
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
-
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
-
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
251 x 1026 x 242
-
Weight (kg)
-
1.97
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Battery Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
-
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
-
No
-
Kompressor Technology
-
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
NOZZLES
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
No
-
Mop Nozzle
-
No
-
Pet Nozzle
-
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
-
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
No
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
No
-
Mattress Tool
-
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
0.25
-
Max Suction Power (W)
-
150
-
Power Mode
-
Normal / Power / Turbo
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
15
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
650x645x950
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Spin
-
5 Levels
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096038178
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
15
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
710x670x1020
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
950
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1145
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
650x645x950
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
77.0
-
Weight (kg)
-
71.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Essence White (Glossy)
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
AI Wash
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Bed Sheets
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
Yes
-
Color Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Double Rinse
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket
-
Yes
-
Dress Shirts
-
Yes
-
Dry Only
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
One Shirt
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Pet Care Wash
-
Yes
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Rainy Days
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse Only
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
School Uniforms
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
-
No
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Smart Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wash Only
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
