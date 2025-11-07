We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
WFR1114WH.VC5417
()
Products in this Bundle: 2
Reasons To Buy
Reasons To Buy
- 11 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine, White color
- LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
ColdWash
No
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
Softener Level
No
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806084791887
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Weight include packing (kg)
71.0
Weight (kg)
67.0
FEATURES
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Centum System
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
TurboWash
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
No
TurboWash360˚
No
Type
Front Load Washer
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
No
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Speed 14
Yes
Speed Wash+Dry
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
Yes
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
All Spec
What people are saying
