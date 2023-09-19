13 kg Washer with 7 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) ,White color,ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),

About Cookies on This Site

WS1308WHT

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
™AI DD

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.
A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Three columns representing Weight Detection, Softness Detection, and Optimize Washing Patterns with levels beneath show how the AI DD of the washing machine chooses the optimal wash setting.

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Washer and Dryer in One
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
There is a washing machine in the house and a blanket next to it The middle part of the washing machine with a motor gives a transparent effect, showing the inside of the washing machine.

Get It All Done in Less Time

Now you can do more laundry per load with LG’s space-optimized washer drum.
WM/feature
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
wm/feature

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

Add Item

Add Item

If you miss to put laundry during washing, just press "Add Garment" and add any laundry from small socks to big jacket. Whichever washing cycle you selected, door can be opened* immediately(about 3 sec)** during washing.

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.

There is a washing machine in a black background and it shows the rotating effect of the washing machine popping out
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

Smart Diagnosis™

 

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

 

 

 

 
Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

SASO

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
