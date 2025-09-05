About Cookies on This Site

13 kg Washer with 8Kg Dryer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | AI DD | Steam | TurboWash360 | Essense Graphite color + Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

WSN1308BST.A9K-PRO
Key Features

  • A slimmer, stylish choice with substantial capacity
  • Explore your new washer’s key features
  • Fit your washer into your life
  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
  • Dual PowerPack™ for up to 120min Run Time
Products in this Bundle: 2
13 kg Washer with 8Kg Dryer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | AI DD | Steam | TurboWash360 | Essense Graphite color
A9K-PRO

Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology
A slimmer, stylish choice with substantial capacity

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone, that separates dirt and dust, help to deliver powerful, long-lasting suction.
Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x950x645

FEATURES - Steam

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

No

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

5 Levels

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

710x1020x670

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

645

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1145

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x950x645

Weight include packing (kg)

83.0

Weight (kg)

77.0

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer Dryer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essense Graphite

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Bed Sheets

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Double Rinse

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket

Yes

Dress Shirts

Yes

Dry Only

Yes

Duvet

No

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Jeans

Yes

Mixed Fabric

No

One Shirt

Yes

Outdoor

No

Pet Care Wash

Yes

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Quick Wash+Dry

Yes

Rainy Days

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse Only

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

School Uniforms

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Skin Care

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

Small Load

Yes

Smart Rinse

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wash Only

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087075373

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2 (Dual)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

