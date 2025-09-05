We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15 kg Washer with 8Kg Dryer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | AI DD | Steam | TurboWash360 | Matte Black + LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner
- 15 kg Washer with 8Kg Dryer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | AI DD | Steam | TurboWash360 | Matte Black
- LG CordZero™ A9Kompressor Vaccum Cleaner
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x645
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
ColdWash
No
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse+
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Softener Level
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
8
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
15
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
710x1020x670
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
645
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1145
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x645
Weight include packing (kg)
83.0
Weight (kg)
77.0
FEATURES
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Centum System
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
No
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Matte Black
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Bedding Refresh
Yes
Bed Sheets
Yes
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Double Rinse
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket
Yes
Dress Shirts
Yes
Dry Only
Yes
Duvet
No
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
Yes
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
Yes
Mixed Fabric
No
One Shirt
Yes
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
Yes
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Quick Wash+Dry
Yes
Rainy Days
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse Only
Yes
Rinse+Spin
Yes
School Uniforms
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Single Garments
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Small Load
Yes
Smart Rinse
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
Stain Care
Yes
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wash Only
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096999721
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Cleaning Brush
No
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
30
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
20
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Weight (kg)
2.9
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Kompressor Technology
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Max Suction Power (W)
220
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
What people are saying
