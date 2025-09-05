We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20kg Washer with 10Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, ThinQ, Matte Black color + Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology
Explore your new washer’s key features
Large capacity
Handles large loads in the same size body
Deep-learning AI DD™
Optimizes cleaning
performance by fabric weight and type
TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
Washes quickly with a multi-directional spray that takes just 39 minutes
Smooth operation
Designed to reduce vibrations and noise during use
- 20kg Washer + 10kg Dryer | TurboWash360
- Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650 x 950 x 780
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
FEATURES
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
AI DD
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
Yes
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Rinse+
No
Softener Level
Yes
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
Yes
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
Body Color
Matte Black
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
PROGRAMS
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Bed Sheets
Yes
Bedding Refresh
No
Cold Wash
Yes
Color Care
Yes
Cotton +
Yes
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Double Rinse
Yes
Down Jacket
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
Yes
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
One Shirt
Yes
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
Yes
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash+Dry
No
Rainy Days
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Rinse Only
Yes
School Uniforms
No
Silent Wash
Yes
Single Garments
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Small Load
Yes
Smart Rinse
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
Stain Care
Yes
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash Only
Yes
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
Quick Wash
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
710 x 1012 x 800
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
950
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1280
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650 x 950 x 780
Weight (kg)
86.0
Weight include packing (kg)
93.0
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806087075373
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Cleaning Brush
Yes
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)
30
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)
20
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Weight (kg)
2.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Dual PowerPack
Yes
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
NOZZLES
Bedding Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
Yes
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
