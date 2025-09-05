About Cookies on This Site

20kg Washer with 10Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, ThinQ, Matte Black color + Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

20kg Washer with 10Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, ThinQ, Matte Black color + Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

20kg Washer with 10Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine, 6 Motion DD, AI DD, Steam, TurboWash360, ThinQ, Matte Black color + Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

WSN2010BMT.A9K-PRO
Key Features

  • Large capacity
  • Deep-learning AI DD™
  • TurboWash™ 360ᵒ
  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Dust Compaction & Easy Emptying
  • Dual PowerPack™ for up to 120min Run Time
Products in this Bundle: 2
WSN2010BMT

WSN2010BMT

20kg Washer + 10kg Dryer | TurboWash360
front

A9K-PRO

Powerful Cordless Handstick with Kompressor™ Technology

Explore your new washer’s key features

It shows a wider interior of the washing machine

Large capacity

Handles large loads in the same size body

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

Deep-learning AI DD™

Optimizes cleaning
performance by fabric weight and type

It shows a quick wash with multi-directional spray

TurboWash™ 360ᵒ

Washes quickly with a multi-directional spray that takes just 39 minutes

There's a dog lying in front of the washing machine and there's a sound icon

Smooth operation

Designed to reduce vibrations and noise during use

Powerful Suction for a Deep Clean

The combination of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone, that separates dirt and dust, help to deliver powerful, long-lasting suction.
Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

20

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650 x 950 x 780

FEATURES - Steam

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer Dryer

AI DD

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Centum System

No

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

No

Softener Level

Yes

Spin

5 Levels

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ColdWash

Yes

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

Body Color

Matte Black

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

20

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

Door Lock Indication

Yes

PROGRAMS

Cotton

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

AI Wash

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Bed Sheets

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Cold Wash

Yes

Color Care

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Double Rinse

Yes

Down Jacket

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Dress Shirts

No

Dry Only

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Jeans

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

One Shirt

Yes

Outdoor

No

Pet Care Wash

Yes

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash+Dry

No

Rainy Days

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Rinse Only

Yes

School Uniforms

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Skin Care

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

Small Load

Yes

Smart Rinse

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash Only

Yes

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Pairing

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

710 x 1012 x 800

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

950

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1280

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650 x 950 x 780

Weight (kg)

86.0

Weight include packing (kg)

93.0

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER) - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087075373

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Combination Tool

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

2 (Dual)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

60

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

40

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode)

30

Max Run Time (min/battery) (Power Mode + Nozzle)

20

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

260 x 1120 x 270

Weight (kg)

2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Dual PowerPack

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

NOZZLES

Bedding Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

Yes

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.44

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

