24 Kg Top Load washing Machine | TurboWash3D™| AI DD | Steam | 6 Motion DD | Turbo Drum | ThinQ™ | Essence Graphite Color

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

