11 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour, TurboWash3D™, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™
*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5% minutes.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.
*Certified by allergy UK : 99.9% reduction in exposure to pollen, Cat, Dog, House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.
*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).
*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).
Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi
Cycle Download
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
11
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
540 x 945 x 540
Body Color
-
Middle Black
