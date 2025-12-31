About Cookies on This Site

15 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour,Smart Inverter Motor, Steam, Tub Clean + LG Soundbar S20A

15 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour,Smart Inverter Motor, Steam, Tub Clean + LG Soundbar S20A

WTV15BNWA.S20A001
LG Washing Machine - WTV15BNWA
LG Washing Machine - WTV15BNWA
front-side view from left
LG Washing Machine - WTV15BNWA
LG Washing Machine - WTV15BNWA
front-side view from left

Key Features

  • Energy Saving Smart Inverter Control
  • 3 Smart Motions for Delicate Fabric Care
  • Powerful TurboDrum™ to Remove Any Dirt
  • New Acoustic Package
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Washing Machine - WTV15BNWA

WTV15BNWA

15 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour,Smart Inverter Motor, Steam, Tub Clean,
left side

S20A

LG Soundbar S20A
Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A

Balanced sound in a compact form

Experience what’s unexpected from a compact standalone soundbar. Clearer, more balanced sound fills your space and elevates your moment.

*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.

**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

15

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632x1020x670

FEATURES - Steam

No

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

No

Air Dry

Yes

Aqua Reserve

No

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Deep Fill

No

Extra Rinse

No

Hot Wash

No

Pre Wash

No

Remote Start

No

Rinse

4 Times

Rinse + Spin

No

Soak

Yes

Spin

4 Levels

Spin Only

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Strong Wave

No

Temp.

Cold / Warm / Hot

Time Delay

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Tub Dry

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

Yes

Water Level

10 Levels

Water Plus

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084272515

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-18 hours

Display Type

LED + Hard Buttons

Door Lock Indication

No

Figure Indicator

88:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632x1020x670

Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

1390

Weight (kg)

42.5

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

JetSpray

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

Lint Filter

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Punch + 3

Yes

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Side Water Fall

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Smart Motion

Yes

Soft Closing Door

No

Stainless Lint Filter

No

Stainless Steel Drum

No

Steam

No

TurboWash

No

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

No

Type

Top Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

No

Baby Wear

No

Color Care

No

Delicates

No

Download Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Eco Save

No

Extra Clean

Yes

Normal

Yes

Pre Wash+Normal

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

School Care

No

Silent

No

Small Load

No

Smart Rinse

No

Sports Wear

No

Strong Wave

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

