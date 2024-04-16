Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
17 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™ + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

WTV17HHD.MS2042D

Bundel model
Products in this Bundle: 2

MS2042DB

20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave

WTV17HHD

17 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™
A video shows the panel of the washing machine expands and clicks the AI Wash button. Then, sensing the laundry in the drum and set automatically on a proper course for the laundry.

TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash


WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.

*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches  into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.


Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™




It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.


All Spec

BASIC SPEC

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

COOKING MODES

Defrost

4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)

Auto Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Interior Color

Grey

Outcase Color

Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

527 x 277 x 373

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

455 x 260 x 330

Product Weight (kg)

10

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Levels

11

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Turntable Size (mm)

245

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

17

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632 x 1040 x 670

Steam

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

No

Air Dry

No

Aqua Reserve

No

Child Lock

No

Cold Wash

No

Deep Fill

No

Extra Rinse

No

Hot Wash

No

Pre Wash

No

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

5 Times

Rinse + Spin

No

Soak

Yes

Spin

5 Levels

Spin Only

No

Stain Care

No

Steam

Yes

Strong Wave

No

Temp.

Cold / Warm / Hot

Time Delay

No

Tub Clean

No

Tub Dry

No

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

Yes

Water Level

10 Levels

Water Plus

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091962638

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

17

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

LED + Hard Buttons

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632 x 1040 x 670

Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

1355

Weight (kg)

45.5

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

JetSpray

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Lint Filter

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Punch + 3

No

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Side Water Fall

No

Smart Inverter Motor

No

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Stainless Lint Filter

No

Stainless Steel Drum

No

Steam

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

No

Type

Top Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Middle Black

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Color Care

No

Delicates

No

Download Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Eco Save

No

Extra Clean

No

Hygiene 40

No

Normal

Yes

Pre Wash+Normal

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Sanitary 60

Yes

School Care

No

Silent

No

Small Load

No

Smart Rinse

No

Sports Wear

No

Strong Wave

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

