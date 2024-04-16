We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™ + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
-
20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave
-
17 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
COOKING MODES
-
Defrost
-
4 (Meat, Fish, Poultry, Bread)
-
Auto Cook
-
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Interior Color
-
Grey
-
Outcase Color
-
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
527 x 277 x 373
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
-
455 x 260 x 330
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
10
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Microwave Power Levels
-
11
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
-
700
-
Oven Capacity (L)
-
20
-
Turntable Size (mm)
-
245
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
17
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
632 x 1040 x 670
-
Steam
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
No
-
Aqua Reserve
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Deep Fill
-
No
-
Extra Rinse
-
No
-
Hot Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Soak
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Strong Wave
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Time Delay
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
Tub Dry
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
10 Levels
-
Water Plus
-
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091962638
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
17
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
632 x 1040 x 670
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
-
1355
-
Weight (kg)
-
45.5
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
JetSpray
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Punch + 3
-
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
-
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
No
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
-
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
No
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
-
No
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
-
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Eco Save
-
No
-
Extra Clean
-
No
-
Hygiene 40
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Sanitary 60
-
Yes
-
School Care
-
No
-
Silent
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Smart Rinse
-
No
-
Sports Wear
-
No
-
Strong Wave
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
Buy Directly
WTV17HHD.MS2042D
17 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Middle Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™ + 20 Liter “Solo” Microwave Oven, Black, i-wave