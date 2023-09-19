About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Platinum Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Platinum Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

WTV19HHP

19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Platinum Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

A video shows the panel of the washing machine expands and clicks the AI Wash button. Then, sensing the laundry in the drum and set automatically on a proper course for the laundry.

Intelligent Care of 24% More Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches  into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

The inside of the washing machine is visible and the three parts are enlarged in a circle.

Quiet Operator

This washer balancing vibration and spin speed with 4 vertical damper, 2 horizontal damper and 1 vibration sensor.

A see through video of water moving around and splashing in the TurboDrum with a green arrow and a blue arrow pointing towards each other show how the water is moved to provide a powerful wash after coming out of the water inlet valve. One green arrow going one direction and two blue arrows going the other direction to show how the tub and pulsator can rotate independently.

A Powerful Clean in 39 Minutes

LG's TurboWash gives you clean and fresh clothing in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Power Motion

TurboDrum™

Jet Spray

Power Motion

Power motion enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement of Pulsator.

TurboDrum™

Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents for thorough washing.

Jet Spray

The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

 

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Agitating motion : A normal washing motion 

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum 

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Power motion : Enhances washing performance with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

The washer is slightly see through so the outline of the drum with arrows can be seen showcasing that it is larger than before.

Same Size on the Outside, Bigger Capacity in the Inside

 

Do more laundry in one load with a washer that maximizes its interior space for a larger tub. 

*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.

A white piece of fabric is seenwith a cloud of steam surrounding it. The allergen free certified logo is in the bottom right corner.

Steam Away, Allergens and Bacteria

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that, allergens and bacteria are reduced with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and  Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

A Larger Lint Filter Keeps the Tub and Your Clothes Cleaner

A larger lint filter keeps your laundry and drum cleaner as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.

The 'scent' button on the LG washing machine is emphasized, a mother and daughter sit on the floor enjoying the smell of a towel that just came out of the washing machine that sits next to them. Petals are flying around them.

Enjoy Fresher Fabrics for Longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Long Lasting and High Reliability

 

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

WTV19HHP

19 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Platinum Black Colour, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™