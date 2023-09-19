About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, TurboWash3D™, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

22 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, TurboWash3D™, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

WTV22HHM

22 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, TurboWash3D™, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

Smart and Advanced Laundry

Showing AIDD™ technology

Fabric Care

Optimized motions applied based on the weight and fabric type in each load through AIDD™ technology

It is spraying water in four directions using a 3D multi-nozzle.

Powerful & Fast Wash

It is spraying water in four directions using a 3D multi-nozzle.

It shows a variety of laundry options.

Intelligent Control

Personalized laundry options created based on your washing patterns

There is a sound icon on the washing machine.

Quiet Operation

Noise reduction through vertical and horizontal dampers and sensors

AIDD™

Intelligent Care for Greater Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

Differing Washing Motions and Combinations Applied Depending on the Fabric Type

Icons of laundry behavior applied according to the type of fabric

*Tested by Intertek, AI Wash cycle compared to Normal cycle with default options, based on 3kg of IEC.

*Washing time and Power (motor on/off and RPM) vary depending on clothing type (Delicate, Normal, Stiff)

*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

*Product features may vary by country.

Intelligent Control

Creates Personalized Laundry Options Based on Your Usage

Turn on this feature to enjoy custom laundry options based on your previous washing patterns.

*The 'Auto Arrange Programs' feature arranges programs in order of most frequently used when a mode is used more than 10 times.

*The 'Auto Arrange Programs' feature adapts default options to include your custom options if the same custom options are used more than three times consecutively.

It shows accessories that keep the washing machine quiet. A puppy is sleeping next to the washing machine.

Quiet Operation

Dampers and a sensor absorb vibrations during washing, enabling a quieter wash.

TurboWash3D™ 

A Powerful Clean in 30 Minutes

Using powerful waves and reverse rotation, TurboWash3D™ washes in every direction for a total clean.

WaveForce™

Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

TurboDrum™

Pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions,generating strong water currents for thorough washing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

Jet Spray

The water jet aids quick and effective rinsing.

It is showing strong water currents for thorough cleaning.

*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Results may vary depending on the environment.

An Optimal Way to Wash

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Agitating motion : A normal washing motion 
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum 
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.
Wave force : Powerful waterfall from top to bottom for deep washing
6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. you can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

It shows the inside of the washing machine.

Wide Lint Filter

Larger Filter Keeps the Drum Clean

A woman and a baby are smelling the scent from the laundry.

Scent

Enjoy Fresher Fabric for Longer1)

to be showing the fabric of the quilt.

Steam

Steam Away Allergens and Bacteria2)

It shows the background of soft cloth.

Motor Reliability

Long-lasting Inverter Direct Drive3)

1. Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

2. Allergy Care cycle approved by US intertek for reduction in exposure to House Dust Mite allergen, Cat allergen, Dog allergen, Pollen allergen, Fungi, and  Bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Streptococcus faecalis).

3. Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

FAQ

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.

2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected.

3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent.

4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.

2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.

3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

[dE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

How do I register my ThinQ products?

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product. 

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

WTV22HHM

22 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Stainless SilverColour, TurboWash3D™, AIDD, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™