8 kg | Twin Tub | White | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WTT0807OW

Front view
Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

The roller rub and scrub clothes with added friction to remove dust and mites, delivering a cleaner more sanitized wash.
3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

3 Wash Program: Gentle, Normal, Strong

Customize your wash: three wash programs let you choose the right cycle and care for every type for fabric.
Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry

This LG technology reduces residual moisture so that clothes come out of the machine ready to iron and wear. The spin cycle introduces circulating air into the tub, which removes water, dries out the washing tub, and keeps it free of mold.
Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

              LG's latest range of semi-automatic wash machines are equipped with                      Rat  Away, a 3mm-thick plastic cover containing a rat-repellent chemical                  that protects your appliance from rodents and enhances durability and                    performance.

SASO

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Drain Selector

Yes

Soak Timer (min)

20

Spin Timer (min)

5

Wash Timer (min)

15

CAPACITY

Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

6.5

Wash Capacity(kg)

8.0

FEATURES

360˚ Wheel

No

Anti Vibration Rubber

Yes

Buzzer

No

Collar Scrubber

No

Rat Away feature

Yes

Roller Jet Pulsator

Yes

Rust Free Plastic Base

Yes

Spin Window

No

Unidirectional Wheel

No

Wash Window

No

Wind Jet Dry

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Main Color

White

PROGRAMS

Gentle

Yes

Normal

Yes

Soak

Yes

Strong

Yes

Front view

WTT0807OW

8 kg | Twin Tub | White | Roller Jet Pulsator | Wind Dry