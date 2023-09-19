About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

WK2116BST

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

Front View
Reservation Campaign
Sign-Up Now

Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution

The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.
WashTower in black and white are arranged side by side in a modern space.
There is a Washtower in the center of the transparent glass building. There is an AI semiconductor chip on the bottom and it is connected to the Washtower.

A Tower of Laundry Innovation

Its built intelligence technology identifies optimal wash and dry cycles.

More Space to Inspire Your Space

Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.

wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-02-2-2-more-space
wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-02-2-2-more-space
wd-washtower-heat-pump-blacksteel-02-2-3-more-space

*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.

Take Control with Center Control

An all-in-one control panel within reach - so intuitive, you'll wonder why it didn't exist before.
A woman is manipulating a product panel about the height of a waist.

LG WashTower™ with Center Control

A woman is manipulating the panel at the top of the product with her arms raised.

Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer

Built-in Intelligence

Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG WashTower™.

There is a washing machine door. There is a laundry inside the door and a shirt icon above it.

AI DD™

Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.
This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.

Smart Paring™

Thanks to Smart Paring™, washed clothes will be dried at the optimal cycle. Just press Start.

*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back with 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.

  • Allergy Care by Washer
  • Allergy Care by Dryer

*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load

Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.

The animation shows the process that it can be washed and dried within an hour.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from five directions inside the door.
TurboWash™ 360

Get It All Done and Then Some

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 30 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.

  • Conventional

    Uncontrollable compressing Speed
  • LG Dual Inverter
    Controlled compressing Speed
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

An Energy-saving Way to Dry

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
Air is being purified through three filters in the condenser.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser*-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Remote Control

Monitoring

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.

LG WashTower™ with Center Control

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WK2116BST
CAPACITY
21Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700x1890x770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash ™ 360
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Connect (Wi-Fi)

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

21

All Spec

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Washer & Dyer one unit

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Steam

Yes

FEATURES (DRYER)

Type

Washing Machine & Dryer

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Cotton

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

[WT_WM]Speed Wash

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Coton

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Steam Hygiene

Yes

Wool

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

16

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

319 hrs

Display Type

Black LED

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

Black Steel

Body Color (Washer)

Black Steel

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes (WiFi)

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front View

WK2116BST

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™, Black Steel color

Find Online